UPDATE 3-Corvex's Meister proposes to replace Williams' board

(Adds details on proposals, comments from Williams)
By Michael Erman and Michael Flaherty
NEW YORK Aug 22 Keith Meister, who runs hedge
fund Corvex Management LP, said on Monday that he planned to
nominate candidates to replace pipeline company Williams Cos
Inc's entire board.
Meister said his 10 nominees would all be Corvex employees
who would be replaced by independent directors that the hedge
fund recruits shortly after taking their positions.
"This will provide a path for shareholders to take this
company back from six unqualified independent directors,"
Meister said in an interview on Monday. Corvex is Williams'
fourth-largest shareholder.
Meister said he had worked unsuccessfully to convince the
company to adopt a plan to place a majority of new independent
directors on the board by May 2018. He was also unhappy with
reports that the company had not engaged with rival Enterprise
Products Partners LP when the larger pipeline company
approached Williams with a potential takeover bid earlier this
summer.
Meister said he planned to release the names on his slate
before Williams' Thursday deadline for nominating directors. The
annual meeting will be held on Nov. 23.
In response to Meister's criticism, Williams pointed to its
previously announced plan to add three new independent
directors, who have yet to be named by the company.
"Given the events of the last year, it is unfortunate that
Corvex intends to launch a distracting and costly proxy contest
while Williams is moving forward with its plan to identify new,
highly qualified and independent directors," the company said in
a statement.
Williams said it had told Corvex that the board would
consider the hedge fund's placeholder board plan.
Shares of Williams were down 2 cents at $27.66 in afternoon
trading.
'HIGHLY UNUSUAL'
Corvex and another top shareholder, Soroban Capital
Partners, previously held board seats and have agitated for
change at the company for years.
The two hedge funds were key proponents of Williams' failed
deal to be bought out by rival Energy Transfer Equity LP
. After the takeover collapsed in June, nearly half of
Williams' board, including Meister and Soroban's Eric
Mandelblatt, resigned following a failed attempt to oust
Williams Chief Executive Officer Alan Armstrong.
Corvex's strategy is explained in part because of the
deadline it faced between the time Meister stepped down from the
board on June 30 and Thursday's nomination deadline to propose
directors.
"I have never heard of electing directors who will then
resign," said University of Delaware finance professor Charles
Elson, who follows corporate governance. "That is highly
unusual."
A Delaware judge ruled in June that Energy Transfer could
terminate its deal to buy Williams over tax issues.
The deal had been in doubt for months, with Williams suing
Energy Transfer, accusing the company of breaching the terms of
their merger in trying to back out.
Energy Transfer had become unhappy with the deal as oil's
prolonged downturn put many of its and Williams' customers -
major oil and gas producers - in jeopardy, driving down the
value of both companies.
Since that deal fell apart, Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams
has laid out plans to move forward as a stand-alone company
while investing more than $1.5 billion in its master limited
partnership, Williams Partners LP. Williams and Williams
Partners have taken steps to sell assets to reduce their debt
loads.
Williams' shares are up around 27 percent since the
resignation of nearly half its board June 30. Dow Jones' U.S.
Pipeline index is up around 10 percent over the same
period.
Meister first announced his plans in an interview on CNBC on
Monday.
(Reporting by Michael Erman, Michael Flaherty, and Mike Stone;
Additional reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn,
Bernard Orr)