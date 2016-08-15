Williams to expand board with three new independent directors

BRIEF-Implanet FY sales up 18 pct to 7.8 million euros
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)
Aug 15 U.S. oil and gas pipeline company Williams Cos Inc said on Monday it intends to add three new independent directors to its board, nearly two months after six of its directors quit.
The six directors, including the company's chairman, resigned from the 13-member board in June, after a failed attempt to oust Chief Executive Alan Armstrong.
The resignations came a day after Energy Transfer Equity walked away from its more than $20 billion deal to buy Williams after months of heated disagreement.
Williams Cos' fourth-biggest shareholder, Corvex Management LP, earlier in August urged the company to revamp its board with a majority of new directors within one year's time.
The new appointments, which would be effective prior to the 2016 annual meeting in November, would expand the board's size to 10, Williams Cos said on Monday.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.6 percent at a record closing level of 7,337.81 points on Friday, supported by broker upgrades to broadcaster ITV as well as gains in housebuilding stocks and buoyancy in pharmaceuticals. * UK REFERENDUM: Prime Minister Theresa May will call on Britons to reject the acrimony of the Brexit referendum in a speech this wee
SEOUL, Jan 16 South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group said on Monday it could not accept the special prosecutors' accusations that its leader, Jay Y. Lee, paid bribes to further his succession or the merger of two affiliates in 2015.