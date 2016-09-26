UPDATE 1-Corvex drops Williams proxy fight after more directors named

(Adds details, quote, background)
By Michael Flaherty and Arathy S Nair
Sept 26 Pipeline operator Williams Cos Inc
said on Monday it added two new directors, prompting
activist investor Corvex Management LP to withdraw plans to
replace the company's entire board.
The company named Stephen Chazen, former chief executive of
Occidental Petroleum Corp, and Peter Ragauss, former
chief financial officer of Baker Hughes Inc, to its
board.
Williams said it expects to name two new independent
directors by the annual shareholders' meeting and that three
directors, who served prior to 2016, will not stand for
re-election.
Corvex, which is run by Keith Meister, said it welcomed the
changes to Williams' board and withdrew its plan to unseat the
board. The New York hedge fund is Williams' fourth-largest
shareholder.
Williams appointed three new directors on Sept. 15, and has
promised to add two more, meaning that seven of the company's 11
board members will eventually be new.
"Though the stock could still use some help, this looks like
a successful outcome for Keith Meister's hedge fund," said Don
Bilson, head of event-driven research at Gordon Haskett.
Just before Williams' board nomination deadline for its Nov.
23 meeting, Meister proposed 10 of his employees as nominees to
serve as directors. Meister promised to replace the employees
with experienced industry professionals, in a rare proxy fight
tactic known as a placeholder slate.
Meister, previously a Williams director, resigned in June,
along with five others, after failing to oust Williams CEO Alan
Armstrong.
The resignations came a day after Energy Transfer Equity
walked away from its more than $20 billion deal to buy
Williams.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)