REFILE-UPDATE 1-Six Williams Cos directors resign after failing to oust CEO-source

June 30 Six of Williams Cos Inc's directors have resigned after a failed attempt to oust Chief Executive Alan Armstrong, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The directors include Ralph Izzo, Steven Nance, Eric Mandelblatt, Frank MacInnis and Keith Meister, the source said.

The sixth board member could not be confirmed.

Williams was not available for comment.

On Wednesday, Energy Transfer Equity LP walked away from its more than $20 billion takeover of Williams after months of lawsuits and heated arguments between the rival pipeline companies.

Williams' directors had in September voted 8-5 in favor of being acquired by Energy Transfer. Armstrong was among the dissidents.

The merger, which had won regulatory approval with conditions, was posed to create the country's largest network of natural gas pipelines.

Williams on Wednesday said it would seek damages against Energy Transfer, believing the company had no right to end the deal. It has previously said damages could be as much as $10 billion.

Energy Transfer ended the deal because its lawyers did not believe it would be tax-free.

Williams' shares were down 1.5 percent at $21.30 in after market trading. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto, Michael Flaherty and Mike Stone; editing by Savio D'Souza)