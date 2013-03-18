Williams plans C$900 mln plastics plant in Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta, March 18 Williams Companies
Inc will spend C$900 million ($881 million)to build a
plant in Alberta that will produce raw plastics from the
byproducts of oil sands processing, the U.S. pipeline and
gas-processing company said on Monday.
Williams said it will build a propane dehydration facility
at its Redwater complex near Edmonton that will allow it to
vastly increase production of polymer-grade propylene, an
ingredient of plastics.
The plant will have a capacity of 1.1 billion pounds (500
kilotonnes) p er year, with the capability to double that in the
future, it said. If approved by regulators, the facility will go
into service in 2016.
Williams said it plans to use propane recovered from its oil
sands offgas processing operations as feedstock, along with some
propane purchased locally. It will transport the propylene to
the U.S. Gulf Coast to be sold to petrochemical producers.
The company's Redwater, Alberta, complex includes
fractionation, storage and distribution facilities. It is
currently being expanded to produce about 5 million barrels of
propane and 280 million pounds of polymer-grade propylene
annually, as well as other natural gas liquids.