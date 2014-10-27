UPDATE 1-Williams Partners, Access Midstream Partners amend deal terms

(Adds details, management changes, background)

Oct 27 Pipeline operator Williams Companies Inc , which owns controlling interests in Williams Partners LP and Access Midstream Partners LP, said the two master limited partnerships have amended the terms of their merger agreement.

Under the revised terms, Williams Partners will merge with a subsidiary of Access Midstream in a unit-for-unit exchange of 0.86672 common units of Access Midstream for every Williams common unit.

Williams first proposed the merger in June, with Access Midstream acquiring William Partners at an exchange ratio of 0.85 plus an additional $0.81 per Williams Partners' common unit in cash or additional Access Midstream common units.

Williams, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said it agreed to reduce the exchange ratio it would receive in the merger to offset the about $1.02 of value provided to the Williams Partners' public unit holders.

After the completion deal, Williams Partners will be wholly owned by Access Midstream and the merged master limited partnership (MLP) will be named Williams Partners LP.

MLPs are exempt from federal income tax and have been hugely popular among investors seeking higher yields, even though their structures often have corporate governance standards weaker than those of corporations.

The deal has a total transaction value of about $50 billion, the companies said in a statement late on Sunday.

"This is another big step toward our goal of becoming the leading natural gas infrastructure provider in North America" said Williams' Chief Executive Alan Armstrong.

The deal is expected to be completed by early 2015. The combined entity expects to generate adjusted EBITDA of about $5 billion in 2015 and distribute $3.65 per unit in 2015.

Williams Partners owns interests in three major interstate pipelines which, combined, deliver 14 percent of the natural gas consumed in the United States. Access owns and operates more than 6,300 miles of natural gas pipelines across nine states.

Upon closing of the deal, Williams CEO Armstrong will serve as the merged MLP's CEO, while Donald Chappel, current CFO of Williams and Williams Partners, will be the merged MLP's CFO.

J. Michael Stice, Access Midstream's CEO, will retire but continue as a director of the merged MLP. David Shiels, ACMP's CFO will leave the company to pursue other opportunities, the companies said. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)