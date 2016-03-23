UPDATE 2-Energy Transfer paints grim picture of Williams deal

(Adds details about forecast and ETE debt level, oil prices)
By Michael Erman
NEW YORK, March 23 Energy Transfer Equity (ETE)
slashed expectations for its more than $14 billion
takeover of rival pipeline company Williams Cos Inc on
Wednesday, saying cost savings could be all but wiped out by low
oil prices and higher capital costs.
Energy Transfer said, in a filing with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, it now expects the base case for earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from
commercial synergies from the deal to be about $170 million a
year by 2020, compared with previous forecasts of more than $2
billion.
Those cost savings forecasts were based on the assumption
that oil prices will be between $32.92 to $44.31 per barrel in
2020.
ETE's assumptions of crude oil prices is based on futures
contracts as of January 20 this year, when cash oil prices
hit a 12-year low of $26.19 a barrel and prices of oil
for delivery in 2020 were just above $43, a record low.
The cash price for oil is currently around $39.50 while
futures for delivery in four years time are just under $50 a
barrel.
If there is a better oil price recovery, with prices ranging
between $53.97 and $64.26 per barrel of oil in 2020, Energy
Transfer said EBITDA from commercial synergies could be around
$590 million a year. That would still be significantly below
previously forecast levels.
Dallas billionaire and ETE Chief Executive Kelcy Warren's
ambitions to buy rival Williams has been beset with problems,
and the shares of both companies have been battered by the sharp
drop in energy prices.
Williams said it is still committed to closing the deal.
"Williams believes the transaction with ETE is in the best
interests of stockholders and intends to consummate the
transaction following receipt of stockholder approval," the
company said in a statement.
In addition to the lower cost savings, Energy Transfer said
in the filing it plans to grant awards under a long-term
incentive plan that will dilute Williams stock holders position
in Energy Transfer Corp, the vehicle ETE is launching to buy
Williams. It also said that it would likely need to reduce its
presence in Williams' home state of Oklahoma significantly.
Energy Transfer Equity had about $7 billion of debt at the
end of last year. To carry out the deal, it will take on an
additional $6.05 billion in debt to finance the cash portion of
the purchase and will assume about $4.2 billion of Williams'
outstanding debt.
The company also said that, after the Williams deal closes,
it plans to grant awards under an incentive plan for employees,
consultants and directors of the company covering about 10
percent of the outstanding common shares of Energy Transfer
Corp.
If the grants take place, Williams Shareholders would hold
about 74 percent of the outstanding Energy Transfer Corp shares,
down from about 81 percent before the grant. ETE shareholders
would hold about 17 percent of the new vehicle's shares, down
from about 19 percent, Energy Transfer said.
ETE said that in order to reduce expenses further it would
need to consolidate both companies headquarters into its home
base of Dallas. It said Williams presence in Oklahoma will
therefore need to be "significantly reduced."
Shares of Williams closed down $1.37, or 7.8 percent, at
$16.26 on Wednesday. ETE units closed down 52 cents, or 6.8
percent, at $7.15.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and
Diane Craft)