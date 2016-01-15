Williams' board "committed" on completing Energy Transfer deal

Jan 15 Williams Cos Inc said it would go
ahead with the $33 billion deal to be acquired by pipeline giant
Energy Transfer Equity LP, allaying concerns that the
transaction might fall apart due to the steep slide in oil
prices.
Analysts have raised questions whether the deal would be
renegotiated or cancelled following a 60 percent drop in stocks
of both companies since Sept. 28, when Energy Transfer agreed to
buy Williams for $43.50 per share.
Williams' shares closed at $16.10 on Friday, while Energy
Transfer's closed at $8.78.
"In response to market speculation, The Williams Companies,
Inc today announced that its board of directors is unanimously
committed to completing the transaction with Energy Transfer
Equity," the company said in a statement.
After the recent rout, ETE's cash-and-stock offer now puts
Williams' equity at only about $17 billion.
Analysts have said Williams' high levels of debt also puts
the deal at risk. Moody's Investors Service cut its credit
rating on Williams to junk last week, saying it was concerned
about the ability of customers like Chesapeake Energy to
make good on their contractual obligations if low crude prices
continue.
A fund manager invested in Williams told Bloomberg Business
earlier this week that the slump in the value of both stocks had
fueled uncertainty over closing of the deal. (bloom.bg/1Kialw6)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)