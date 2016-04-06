Williams sues Energy Transfer over preferred share offering

April 6 Williams Companies Inc has sued Energy Transfer Equity LP to block a private preferred share offering disclosed last month, saying it was a breach of their merger agreement.

The offering provides certain Energy Transfer investors preferential treatment on its distributions, Williams said in a statement.

Williams also said it was suing Kelcy Warren, chairman of the general partner of Energy Transfer. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)