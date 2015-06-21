Williams Co exploring strategic options after unsolicited offer

June 21 Energy company Williams Companies Inc
said on Sunday it is exploring strategic options after
it received an unsolicited takeover proposal.
The Williams board said it determined the unsolicited offer
- which is contingent on termination of Williams' pending
acquisition of Williams Partners LP - "significantly
undervalues" Williams.
Williams said in May that it signed an agreement under which
Williams will acquire all of the public outstanding shares of
Williams Partners, which gathers, processes and transports
natural gas.
"Our board and management team remain committed to acting in
the best interests of shareholders, and in light of the
unsolicited proposal, our board believes it is in the best
interest of shareholders to conduct a thorough evaluation of
strategic alternatives," Alan Armstrong, president and chief
executive of Williams, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York)