UPDATE 2-Williams Co rejects $48 bln unsolicited offer

June 21 Natural gas pipeline company Williams
Companies Inc said on Sunday it is exploring strategic
options after it received an unsolicited takeover proposal for
$64 per share or $48 billion.
Williams did not name the party who made the offer but it
said its board determined the proposal "significantly
undervalues" the company.
Energy Transfer Equity LP, a portfolio company that
owns energy assets, is the bidder referred to in Williams'
announcement on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
A spokeswoman for Energy Transfer Equity could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Williams said it will continue with its definitive agreement
to acquire all of the public outstanding shares of Williams
Partners, which gathers, processes and transports
natural gas.
The company said that the offer from the unnamed party was
contingent on termination of Williams' pending acquisition of
Williams Partners.
"In light of the unsolicited proposal, our board believes it
is in the best interest of shareholders to conduct a thorough
evaluation of strategic alternatives," Alan Armstrong, president
and chief executive of Williams, said in a statement.
Williams retained Barclays and Lazard to assist with the
strategic review.
Its shares closed Friday ay $48.34.
Bloomberg and the FT reported earlier that Energy Transfer
Equity was the bidder.
