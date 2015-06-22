Energy Transfer offer may be Williams' best option -analysts

| HOUSTON, June 22
HOUSTON, June 22 Energy Transfer Equity's
unsolicited $48 billion offer for Williams Companies Inc
through a corporate structure with tax advantages may be
the U.S. pipeline company's best option as potential bids from
rivals are complicated by possible antitrust issues and the
deal's rich price, investors and analysts said on Monday.
Energy's proposed all-equity offer of $64 per share for
Williams was rejected by Williams' board who said in a statement
on Sunday that it significantly undervalued the company which
controls a master limited partnership, or MLP.
Deals in the energy sector, especially oil and gas pipeline
and processing companies, are turning to a more traditional
corporate structure as MLP advantages wane over time. Energy
Transfer would be the latest MLP to propose using a
c-corporation as a way to maximize tax advantages, increase cash
flows and broaden institutional interest.
The sector embraces the MLP structure because the tax burden
is passed through to investors who receive fat yields. Because
the partnership pays no taxes, it has a lower cost of capital.
Kinder Morgan Inc last year put all of its publicly
traded partnerships into one corporate parent to quell concerns
that it had grown too large and complicated.
As a partnership grows larger over time, it is frequently
required to pay more income to its parent company, a situation
that saps its ability to expand and raises the cost of capital.
Energy Transfer will still hold a number of MLPs as part of its
proposed deal.
Kinder Morgan Inc and Enterprise Products Partners,
two other pipeline and processing companies, are large enough to
make a bid for Williams, analysts said.
"There's not really that many companies in this universe, in
midstream, that have the facility to (bid for Williams), said
Brandon Blossman, an analyst at energy-focused investment bank
Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. "Kinder Morgan has very similar
sort of assets in the mid-Atlantic and North East. Enterprise
Partners has historically not shown much interest in large
deals, like this."
It would not make sense for Kinder to pay a premium for
assets that it would have to turn around and sell, said Quinn
Kiley, a managing director at large MLP investor Advisory
Research Inc.
Additionally, Energy Transfer's bid for Williams could rise
to around $70 per share, a price that would likely knock out
potential bids from Kinder Morgan or Enterprise, analysts at
Credit Suisse said in a note to clients.
A spokesman for Kinder Morgan declined to comment. A
spokesman for Enterprise Products Partners declined to comment.
Williams already has its own plan to acquire its Williams
Partners MLP in a $14 billion deal that is expected to
close in the fall..
The proposed Energy Transfer deal requires that Williams'
own deal would be scuttled, the Dallas company said in release
late on Sunday. Williams said it is committed to moving its plan
forward as its board looks at all strategic
options.
The offer drove shares of Williams up 24 percent on Monday
to $60. Williams is a major pipeline operator in the Marcellus
and Utica shale plays in the Northeastern U.S. and has
operations in other shale fields in Texas and Louisiana.
DEAL STRUCTURE
ETE Corp, the newly created entity that aims to acquire
Williams in a tax-free deal, offers Williams shareholders the
possibility of higher dividends and cash flow diversification,
according to Energy Transfer.
Stakeholders in Energy Transfer Equity will benefit with an
immediate boost to the cash flows paid out to investors, the
Dallas-based company said.
"Not only does the structure of the deal maximize the tax
advantage of the acquisition for Energy Transfer Equity, but
also we believe that both cost and commercial synergies could be
substantial," analysts at Raymond James said in a note to
clients on Monday.
Williams' proposal to go it alone might not offer the best
value to its investors, said Kiley.
"The proposed transaction (with Energy Transfer) is going
to provide them with some synergies and provide them with some
cost reductions," said Kiley. "Whether or not they can deliver
the same value over the near term like this offer does is up for
debate," he said.
(Additional reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Kanika
Sikka and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)