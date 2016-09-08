Enterprise made new bid for Williams in late August - source

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Oil and gas pipeline company Enterprise Products Partners submitted a new, all-stock bid for rival Williams Cos Inc in late August, topping a previous bid from earlier in the summer, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Enterprise on Thursday withdrew the takeover bid for Williams, saying that the company's lack of engagement left it with "no actionable path forward."
The source said that Williams' board had been in the process of reviewing the Enterprise bid, but that the full board had not yet convened to consider the new offer.
The source asked not to be identified because the discussions were confidential. Enterprise could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Mike Stone and Michael Erman; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)