UPDATE 1-Williams Cos raises dividend by 16 pct

May 17 U.S. oil and gas company Williams Cos Inc raised its quarterly dividend by 16 percent citing growing cash distributions from its significant ownership interest in Williams Partners L.P.

Williams Cos, which has almost tripled its dividend since 2009, said it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 30 cents per share, compared with its previous payout of 26 cents per share.

The dividend is payable on June 25 to shareholders of record as of June 8.

Shares of Williams Cos, which holds a more than 70 percent stake in Williams Partners, were down 2 percent at $30.05 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have risen about 70 percent in the past seven months.