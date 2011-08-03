UPDATE 2-Williams profit rises 23 percent

* Q2 EPS $0.39 vs Street $0.38

* Profit up on higher production, margins

* Q2 production up 9 pct (Adds background, production gain)

HOUSTON, Aug 3 Williams (WMB.N), a U.S. pipeline and oil and gas company, on Wednesday reported a 23 percent increase in quarterly profit, as higher margins and production boosted results.

Williams, which is in a bidding war for Southern Union SUG.N, had a second-quarter profit of $277 million, or 38 cents per share, compared with $185 million, or 28 cents per share.

Excluding items, Williams had a profit of 39 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 38 per share, according to estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oil and gas output rose 9 percent from a year earlier in the quarter.

Williams said it would continue to "pursue disciplined acquisition and investment opportunities."

Last month, Williams offered $44 a share in cash for Southern Union, hoping the distance it put between its bid and Energy Transfer's (ETE.N) $40-a-share offer would be enough to drive away the competition.

Energy Transfer raised the bid again and Southern Union signed on to the deal.

The bid marked the second time Williams' bid for Southern Union had been bested by Energy Transfer.

(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Bernard Orr)