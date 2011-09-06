CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-Williams hikes dividend 25 percent

* Split proceeding as planned

HOUSTON, Sept 6 U.S. oil and gas company Williams Companies Inc (WMB.N) said on Tuesday it plans to raise its annual dividend 25 percent.

The annual dividend will be $1.00 per share, the Tulsa, Oklahoma company said. The increase is part of a new policy that calls for Williams to pay out substantially all of the distributions it receives from its partnership, Williams Partners LP (WPZ.N).

Williams also said it plans to proceed with the separation of its exploration and production business from its pipeline business by the first quarter of 2012.

Prior to that tax-free split, the company will move forward with a partial initial public offering of the exploration and production business when market conditions are suitable, it said.

Shares of Williams rose to $25.95 in after-market trading, from a New York Stock Exchange close of $25.53. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)