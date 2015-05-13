UPDATE 2-Pipeline giant Williams Cos scraps MLP unit in $13.8 bln deal

* Williams Cos offers 1.115 shares for a Williams Partners
By Sneha Banerjee
May 13 Pipeline giant Williams Cos is
scrapping its master limited partnership unit by buying Williams
Partners LP for about $13.8 billion, the latest in a
series of deals in the pipeline industry aimed at simplifying
corporate structures.
Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) are also being bought out
to eliminate incentivized distribution rights, which over time
can divert large chunks of cash returns to general partners and
starve the company of capital.
Distribution payouts are becoming a burden for energy
companies at a time when they are struggling to cope with a
steep fall in global crude prices.
MLP experts say most mature entities eventually need to be
unwound.
Crestwood Equity Partners said last week it would
buy its MLP, Crestwood Midstream Partners, to cut out
incentive distribution rights.
Earlier this year, Energy Transfer Partners said it
would buy affiliate Regency Energy Partners LP for about
$11 billion. Industry leader Kinder Morgan Inc brought
all its units into a traditional C-Corporation last year.
Williams Cos, however, is not completely abandoning the MLP
structure. The company still has control of Access Midstream
Partners LP, which it agreed to buy last year.
Williams Cos is offering 1.115 of its own shares for each
Williams Partners' share. The offer works out to $55.86 per
share, an 18 percent premium to Williams Partners' Tuesday
close.
William Cos' shares rose as much as 8.6 percent, while
William Partners rose as much as 25.3 percent to $59.41.
William Partners' shares have vastly underperformed the
stock of its parent over the past year. Up to Tuesday's close,
William Cos' shares had risen nearly 14 percent, while William
Partners had fallen nearly 15 percent in the last 12 months.
The combined company expects third-quarter dividend of 64
cents per share. Williams Cos had previously expected to pay
dividend of 60 cents per share, while Williams Partners was
expecting to pay out 85 cents.
The companies said the deal would reduce cost of capital,
freeing up funds for acquisitions. Lower capital cost would also
drive a 10-15 percent dividend growth rate through 2020.
Barclays and Gibson Dunn were financial and legal advisers,
to Williams. Evercore was financial adviser to Williams
Partners, while Baker Botts was the legal adviser.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)