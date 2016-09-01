Williams Partners seeks approval to expand Transco pipeline

Sept 1 Williams Partners LP said it had
filed for an approval from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission to expand its Transco pipeline in Texas and
Louisiana.
The Gulf Connector, a 475,000 dekatherm per day expansion of
the Transco pipeline, will supply to two liquefied natural gas
terminals in Texas, the company said on Thursday.
One of the terminals is on the coast of Freeport Bay and
another on the northern coast of Corpus Christi Bay.
Construction of the Freeport Bay terminal is expected to be
completed by the third quarter of 2018 and the Corpus Christi
Bay terminal is expected to be ready by the first quarter of
2019, Williams Partners said.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)