ETE says Williams latest lawsuit will cause delay in completing deal

May 15 Energy Transfer Equity LP said on
Sunday that a lawsuit filed by Williams Companies Inc to
prevent ETE from terminating its once-coveted deal for Williams
will lead to a delay in the buyout.
ETE said that before the suit was filed, it was making
progress towards clearing all comments by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission and finalizing a prospectus for
Williams' shareholders.
ETE also said that Williams has prevented it from reaching
out to its board and did not respond to its requests before
filing the lawsuit .
The pipeline company said that it is asking the Williams
board to reconsider whether it still approves of the deal given
material changes since Sept. 28 last year.
Dallas, Texas-based ETE said last month that its lawyers may
not be able to deliver an important tax opinion for its takeover
of Williams, throwing the agreed $14 billion acquisition into
doubt.
Williams filed a lawsuit in a Delaware court on Saturday
against Energy Transfer Equity LP to prevent the company from
terminating its deal for Williams.
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams had also filed a suit
earlier against ETE in Delaware to stop a controversial offering
of preferred shares to its top shareholders. It has also sued
Energy Transfer's Warren in Texas over the same offering.
Williams has alleged that ETE is looking into ways to walk
away from the tie-up even though the terms of the deal would not
allow that.
Williams Companies was not available for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan
Crosby)