Williams, ETE trial and shareholder vote set for late June

NEW YORK May 24 Pipeline companies Williams Cos
Inc and Energy Transfer Equity LP said on
Tuesday that a trial over tax issues that threaten their $20
billion merger is scheduled to begin on June 20 in Delaware.
The companies also set a shareholder vote on the deal for
June 27, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Williams has accused ETE of trying to get out of the deal
and filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery to prevent
the Dallas-based company from terminating its takeover over a
tax issue or if the deal isn't closed by a June 28 deadline.
ETE said it has filed a counterclaim to Williams' lawsuit.
The lawsuits are the latest twist in what has been a testy
transaction almost from the get-go.
Kelcy Warren, the billionaire chief executive of Energy
Transfer, set his sights on Williams last year to transform his
business into one of the world's biggest pipeline networks,
launching an unsolicited bid in June and reaching a deal in late
September that was then worth $33 billion.
The timing was poor. Oil and gas prices dropped
significantly after it was announced, the companies' shares
dropped sharply and investors started to worry that the $6
billion cash portion of the deal would saddle ETE with too much
debt.
