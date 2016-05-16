Accusations fly as Williams files lawsuit to save deal with ETE

May 16 The war of words between U.S. pipeline
operators Williams and Energy Transfer Equity (ETE)
has worsened after Williams filed a lawsuit to pressure
its would-be buyer to proceed with their merger agreement.
Williams has accused ETE of trying to get out of the $20
billion deal and filed a lawsuit late on Friday seeking to
prevent the Dallas-based firm from terminating its takeover over
a tax issue or if the deal isn't closed by a June 28 deadline.
Williams said in a statement that ETE has used "delay and
obstruction" to try and wriggle out of its agreement but ETE
responded on Sunday by saying the lawsuit was an attempt to gain
leverage in any future deal talks between the two companies and
would delay any progress.
"ETE is disappointed that Williams, rather than seriously
engaging in discussions regarding the existing transaction, has
chosen to file a third separate lawsuit in the last six weeks
regarding our pending merger," Kelcy Warren, the chief executive
of ETE, said in a statement.
Williams declined to comment.
The lawsuit is the latest twist in what has been a testy
transaction almost from the get-go.
Dallas billionaire Warren set his sights on Tulsa,
Oklahoma-based Williams last year to transform his empire into
one of the world's biggest pipeline networks, launching an
unsolicited bid in June and reaching a deal in late September
that was then worth around $33 billion.
The timing was poor. Oil and gas prices dropped
significantly after it was announced, the companies' shares
dropped sharply and investors started to worry that the $6
billion cash portion of the deal would saddle ETE with too much
debt.
But the Williams' board, which was initially split on the
transaction, came out in support of the deal as oil prices
spiralled further south.
TAX ISSUE
Warren said on Sunday that circumstances had changed since
the companies struck their deal, and suggested that Williams'
board should revisit its recommendation that shareholders vote
in favor of the merger.
Warren said that Williams has prevented ETE from reaching
out to its board and did not respond to its requests before
filing the latest lawsuit.
In recent weeks, ETE has said that it can't complete the
acquisition because its lawyers can't guarantee that the deal
will be a tax-free transaction for Williams shareholders.
Obtaining a favorable opinion on the tax issue from Energy
Transfer's lawyers is a requirement for the deal to close.
Williams has said it disagrees with the lawyers' assessment
of the tax risks. It has remained steadfast to the original
terms.
The stand-off, preceded by a lawsuit and a countersuit both
alleging breaches of the agreement, underscores how acrimonious
relations have gotten between the two sides.
Warren has said ETE would be open to a deal that would
remove the cash portion of its cash-and-stock offer for
Williams.
ETE has slashed its estimates for cost savings from the deal
and warned it would likely have to cut its distributions to
shareholders entirely next year if it has to complete it. The
company has also said that it will have to cut jobs
substantially in Williams' home state of Oklahoma.
