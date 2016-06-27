UPDATE 1-Williams shareholders vote for deal as ETE prepares to walk

(Adds background ETE position on deal, court ruling)
NEW YORK, June 27 Williams Cos Inc
shareholders voted on Monday for the pipeline company's agreed
upon takeover by rival Energy Transfer Equity, while
Williams appeals a court ruling that would allow ETE to walk
away from the more than $20 billion deal.
Williams is appealing a ruling in Delaware Court of Chancery
on Friday that said Energy Transfer, or ETE, had not breached
the merger agreement by raising tax issues that would prevent
the deal from closing by the agreed upon termination date. The
company filed its appeal in the state's supreme court on Monday.
Under the terms of the deal, if the deal is not completed by
Tuesday, ETE can walk away without penalty.
Williams said that more than 80 percent of the votes cast at
its special shareholder meeting were in favor of the deal.
The two companies sued each other in Delaware in May after
months of heated disagreement. ETE has been trying for months to
back out of a deal that has become less attractive in the wake
of oil price fluctuations and a fall in the company's shares.
ETE argues that it is not able to close the deal because its
tax advisers at Latham & Watkins could not determine that the
deal would be tax-free, as anticipated when the agreement was
originally signed.
Court of Chancery Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock ruled that
it was not material whether or not Energy Transfer and its chief
executive, Dallas billionaire Kelcy Warren, had been trying to
break up the deal because he was persuaded that the tax issues
uncovered by ETE were valid.
Energy Transfer's Warren set his sights on Williams last
year to transform ETE into one of the world's biggest pipeline
networks. He launched an unsolicited bid last June and reached a
deal in late September that was then worth $33 billion.
The timing was poor. Oil and gas prices dropped
significantly after the deal was announced, the companies'
shares fell sharply and investors started to worry that the $6
billion cash portion of the deal would saddle ETE with too much
debt.
ETE made it clear that it no longer believed the deal was
attractive. It slashed estimates for expected cost savings and
said it would likely have to cut distributions to shareholders
entirely next year if it had to complete the deal. It also said
it would have to cut jobs substantially in Williams' home state
of Oklahoma.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; editing by Leslie Adler and Andrew
Hay)