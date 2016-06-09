版本:
Energy Transfer merger with Williams Companies approved with conditions

WASHINGTON, June 9 The merger of pipeline companies Energy Transfer Equity LP and Williams Companies has been approved with conditions, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bernard Orr)

