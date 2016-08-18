Enterprise Products approached Williams over acquisition -sources

Aug 18 Enterprise Product Partners LP approached Williams Companies Inc earlier this summer about an acquisition that would combine the two U.S. oil and gas pipeline companies, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

A rise in Williams' shares over the last two months means that Enterprise Product Partners's offer currently carries little or no premium, and Williams never made an official response to the approach, one of the people said. Enterprise Product Partners has not pursued the matter further either, the source added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the discussions were confidential. Enterprise Product Partners and Williams offered no immediate comment. (Reporting by Mike Stone and Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)