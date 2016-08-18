UPDATE 4-Enterprise Products approached Williams over acquisition -sources

(Adds Enterprise declining to comment, paragraph 7)
By Mike Stone and Michael Erman
Aug 18 Enterprise Products Partners LP
approached Williams Companies Inc earlier this summer
about combining their businesses, two of the largest U.S. oil
and gas pipeline operations, people familiar with the matter
said.
Merging Williams' natural gas liquids business in the
northeastern United States with Enterprise's ATEX pipeline,
which runs from that region to Texas, could generate significant
revenue and cost synergies for Enterprise.
The approach came as oil prices began to recover from a
steep slump. Its timing suggests that Enterprise was looking to
take advantage of Williams' depressed share price as well as
upheaval at its board.
Enterprise's approach came after peer Energy Transfer Equity
LP terminated its merger agreement with Williams in June
after a prolonged legal battle.
The value of Enterprise's offer could not be learned.
However, a rise in Williams' shares in the past two months means
the offer currently carries little or no premium, one of the
people said. Williams never made an official response to the
approach, that source added.
Enterprise has not pursued the matter further either, the
source said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
discussions were confidential. Williams and Enterprise declined
to comment.
Since the deal with Energy Transfer broke up, Tulsa,
Oklahoma-based Williams has laid out plans to move forward as a
stand-alone company while investing more than $1.5 billion in
its master limited partnership, Williams Partners LP.
Williams and Williams Partners have taken steps to sell assets
to reduce their debt loads.
Shares of Williams rose as much 11 percent after Reuters was
first to report on Enterprise's approach and ended trading on
Thursday up 7.8 percent at $28.11. Enterprise shares closed down
2 percent at $27.02, giving the company a market capitalization
of $57 billion.
A Delaware judge ruled in June that Energy Transfer could
terminate its deal to buy Williams over tax issues.
The deal had been in doubt for months, with Williams suing
Energy Transfer, accusing the company of breaching the terms of
their merger in trying to back out.
Energy Transfer had become unhappy with the deal as oil's
prolonged downturn put many of its and Williams' customers -
major oil and gas producers - in jeopardy, driving down the
value of both companies.
Energy Transfer pushed for a breakup of the deal even as oil
prices climbed back, troubled by the debt it would need to incur
to fund the cash portion of its bid.
Shortly after the collapse of the Energy Transfer
Equity-Williams deal in June, nearly half of Williams' board
resigned following a failed attempt to oust Williams Chief
Executive Alan Armstrong.
Two of Williams' largest shareholders, Corvex Management LP
and Soroban Capital Partners LP, have been agitating for change
at the company for years. The top executives at the fund, Keith
Meister of Corvex and Eric Mandelblatt of Soroban, had held
board seats and were among the directors to step down.
Corvex has urged Williams to revamp its board, and Williams
has said it plans to appoint three new, independent directors.
The deadline for shareholders to nominate candidates for
Williams' board of directors is Aug. 25.
(Reporting by Mike Stone and Michael Erman in New York; Editing
by Jonathan Oatis, Bernard Orr, Steve Orlofsky and David
Gregorio)