Energy Transfer exec on Williams: 'We can't close this deal'

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
NEW YORK May 5 Energy Transfer Equity LP executives said on Thursday they can't complete an agreed-upon $20 billion takeover of rival pipeline company Williams Cos Inc because of tax issues.
"We can't close this deal," said one executive, who did not identify himself, on the company's conference call. "Absent a substantial restructuring of this transaction -- which Energy Transfer has been very willing and actually desiring to do -- absent that, we don't have a deal." (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.