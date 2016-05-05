Energy Transfer exec on Williams: 'We can't close this deal'

NEW YORK May 5 Energy Transfer Equity LP executives said on Thursday they can't complete an agreed-upon $20 billion takeover of rival pipeline company Williams Cos Inc because of tax issues.

"We can't close this deal," said one executive, who did not identify himself, on the company's conference call. "Absent a substantial restructuring of this transaction -- which Energy Transfer has been very willing and actually desiring to do -- absent that, we don't have a deal." (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)