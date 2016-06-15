版本:
ISS recommends Williams shareholders vote for Energy Transfer deal

June 15 Shareholder advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommended shareholders of pipeline operator Williams Co Inc vote in favor of a buyout by Energy Transfer Equity LP.

ISS said Williams shareholders may benefit from renegotiating certain terms.

Williams' shareholders are set to vote on the deal on June 27. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

