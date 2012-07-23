UPDATE 1-Williams sees lower 2nd-qtr profit on weak NGL prices

July 23 Oil and gas company Williams Companies
Inc said it expects to report a lower adjusted profit
for the second quarter due to a sharp decline in
natural-gas-liquids (NGL) margins.
Williams expects its second-quarter adjusted profit to be
21 cents per share. Analysts were expecting a profit of 33 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Weak natural gas prices sent most of the exploration and
production industry in search of gas that contains butane,
propane and ethane - natural gas liquids that can be stripped
out and sold for higher prices linked to crude oil indices.
But so much had been produced that ethane is not even worth
selling in some markets, erasing a profit edge oil and gas
companies enjoyed for much of the past two years.
Crude oil prices also tumbled 20 percent in the second
quarter, adding to pressure on NGL prices, which fell about 15
percent from the first quarter.
The company also lowered its earnings forecast for 2012 and
2013, citing less-favorable commodity prices.
It lowered the midpoint of its adjusted earnings forecast
for 2012 to $1.15 from the $1.40, and for 2013 to $1.38 from
$1.55.
The company will report its second-quarter results on August
1.
Williams said in a separate statement that affiliate
Williams Partners will buy its 83.3 percent interest in
an olefins-production facility located in Geismar, Louisiana.