2013年 11月 22日 星期五

BRIEF-Williams Partners receives FERC approval for Transco pipeline expansion

Nov 21 Williams Partners LP: * Williams Partners receives FERC approval for transco pipeline expansion designed primarily to serve new gas-fired power-generation in Virginia * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage [WPZ.N WMB.N]
