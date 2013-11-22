BRIEF-Williams Partners receives FERC approval for Transco pipeline expansion

BRIEF-Bright Horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
Nov 21 Williams Partners LP: * Williams Partners receives FERC approval for transco pipeline expansion designed primarily to serve new gas-fired power-generation in Virginia * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage [WPZ.N WMB.N]
* Identified source of process release that occurred April 11 at our midwest plant and has made necessary repairs
* Expects EBITDA for quarter to be approximately $17 million, which is lower than its original guidance