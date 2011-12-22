UPDATE 2-Williams Partners to buy Marcellus pipeline system for $750 mln

* Acquiring system serving Marcellus shale

* Buying system from Delphi Midstream

DEC 22 Williams Partners LP agreed to acquire pipelines in Pennsylvania and New York from Delphi Midstream Partners for $750 million to cash in on growing production in the gas-rich Marcellus shale.

The Tulsa Oklahoma-based pipeline operator will buy Laser Northeast Gathering system, comprised of 33 miles in Susquehanna County and 10 miles in Southern New York, along with associated gathering facilities.

Williams Partners already owns 51 percent of a midstream-joint venture in Pennsylvania, with about 1,000 miles of pipeline and average throughput of 125 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd).

It also owns a gathering system in the state with 75 miles of gathering pipelines and two compressor stations with capacity of 230 mmcfd.

"This (deal) is not a gamechanger," Morningstar analyst Jason Stevens said by phone. "I will call it more of a build-out or an incremental add for them. It definitely gives them a dominant position in the region."

The company said it plans to fund the deal with $300 million cash and about 7.5 million of its common units.

"As production in the Marcellus increases, the Laser system is expected to reach a capacity of 1.3 billion cubic feet per day," the company said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the company's Transco pipeline system was seeking approval for a capacity increase in northeast U.S.

Shares of Williams were almost flat at $59.79 in Thursday morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.