UPDATE 1-Williams Partners redirects output from fire struck station

April 2 Williams Partners LP said it is
temporarily diverting natural gas flow from a compressor station
in Pennsylvania where a fire had disrupted output.
On March 29, Cabot Oil and Gas -- which had been
moving about 365 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) through the
Lathrop compressor station-- said the fire had damaged equipment
at the station.
Williams, which owns the station, said about 200 MMcf/d of
natural gas was being redirected to Wilcox Compressor Station
for compression.
Most of the damage occurred to the exterior of the station,
while most of the equipment and flooring inside the building
remained undamaged, Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams said in a
statement.
The company's management said the fire will have no impact
on its financial condition.
Williams Partners shares closed at $55.85 while Cabot shares
closed at $32.04 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.