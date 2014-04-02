All clear at Washington state LNG plant after unexplained blast -Williams

| April 2
April 2 A forced evacuation of the area around
Williams Cos Inc's damaged liquefied natural gas
facility in rural Washington state has been lifted following an
explosion on Monday.
What prompted a blast that injured five workers and set off
a potentially dangerous leak in a massive LNG tank at the site,
near the southeastern Washington town of Plymouth, is still
unknown and under investigation, the company said on its
website.
"All residents were free to return home. Company personnel
were on site to continue to secure and evaluate the operations
and safety of the facility, while developing a plan for
assessing the damage and the cause," Williams said in a
statement posted on its website late Tuesday.
The town of Plymouth, on the Columbia River near the
Washington-Oregon border, has around 400 residents.
Earlier, emergency responders had evacuated residents and
workers within a 2-mile (3.2 km) radius of the LNG storage
facility, whose large tanks can store a combined 2.4 billion
cubic feet of gas, or enough to meet up to 3.4 percent of daily
U.S. natural gas demand.
The evacuation stemmed from concerns that ongoing leaks from
one of two 134-foot tall tanks at the site, whose walls were
breached by shrapnel from Monday's blast, could prompt a second,
stronger explosion.
Michele Swaner, a spokeswoman for Tulsa, Oklahoma-based
Williams, said on Wednesday that an investigation still underway
showed the explosion on Monday had occurred in or around the
site's control room building. The control room contains
electrical equipment, she said.
Earlier, emergency responders for Benton County, where the
facility is located, had said it was a pipeline within the site
that exploded, sending shrapnel into one tank and causing LNG to
leak out.
But on Wednesday, responders said they had pinpointed the
explosion to a "processing vessel" next to the control building.
It was not clear what the vessel contained.
The explosion "did send shrapnel across the site that
penetrated the storage tank and caused damage in many locations,
including the operations building," said Jeff Ripley, captain at
one of the Benton County fire districts.
Joe Lusignan, a spokesman for the Benton County Sheriff's
Department said the explosion threw pieces of shrapnel weighing
an estimated 250 pounds (113.4 kg) up to 300 yards (meters).
There was no indication of foul play, but Lusignan said the
county had "detectives working with the Williams investigators
to ensure that we are there if there are indications of foul
play".
"Right now we don't have any indications of foul play but we
want to cover our bases just in case. Williams has told Benton
County officials it may take weeks before the company knows what
caused the explosion," Lusignan said.
Monday's explosion injured five workers at the site, one
with burns and the others from flying debris.
NORTHWEST PIPELINE REMAINS OPEN
The LNG facility and a compressor station remain shut
pending repairs. A major natural gas trunk pipeline in the
region, the 3,900-mile-long (6,240 km) Williams-operated
Northwest Pipeline that supplies several Western states, is
operating normally with gas deliveries uninterrupted, the
company said.
The Williams site is known as a natural gas peak-shaving
facility, which stores gas in super-cooled liquefied form to
augment pipeline gas deliveries in times of peak demand.
The tanks had been around one-third full at the time of
Monday's explosion. How much gas subsequently leaked out of one
tank isn't clear.
The tank, and valves and pipes connected to it developed two
separate leaks, Ripley said.
On Monday, leaking LNG froze the ground before evaporating
into the atmosphere, Swaner said. Workers then turned the valves
to shut off one leak and patched the other. The storage tanks
are double walled and a layer of volcanic glass is used as
insulation between the walls.
As a pressurized liquid cooled to around minus 260 degrees
Fahrenheit, the tanked gas takes up just 1/600th the space it
would occupy as a vapor, Williams said on its website.
LNG liquid itself isn't considered explosive. But the gas
that boils off when heated can burn if it is mixed with the
right amount of air. If gas vapors become trapped in a confined
area they can explode.
Several regulatory agencies are involved in the
investigation alongside Williams, including the federal Pipeline
and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, Washington
Utilities and Transportation Commission and the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Joshua Schneyer in New York
Editing by Bernadette Baum and James Dalgleish)