版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Williams Sonoma up in extended trading after results

NEW YORK Nov 20 Williams-Sonoma Inc : * Shares up 3.8 percent in extended trading after results
