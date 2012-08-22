版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 22日 星期三 19:42 BJT

BRIEF-Williams Sonoma shares rise 10.4 percent premarket

NEW YORK Aug 22 Williams Sonoma Inc : * Shares rise 10.4 percent premarket

