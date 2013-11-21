RESEARCH ALERT-Williams Sonoma: RBC raises target price

RPT-INSIGHT-US South, not just Mexico, stands in way of Rust Belt jobs revival
By Howard Schneider
MOBILE, Ala., April 7 In the years since the
2008 financial crisis, this southern U.S. port city has
attracted a new Airbus factory, seen its steel industry
retool, and gained thousands of jobs building the Navy's new
combat vessel.
Some 300 miles north in Huntsville, new businesses sprout in
farm fields drawn by readily available land, low taxes,
flexible labor rules and improving infrastructure.
As Pres