UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Nov 20 Williams-Sonoma Inc : * Announces third quarter 2013 results revenues grow 11%, EPS increases 18% to
$0.58 raises financial guidance for fiscal year 2013 * Sees FY 2013 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.76 to $2.83 * Sees Q4 earnings per share $1.30 to $1.37 * Q3 earnings per share $0.58 * Sees Q4 2013 revenue $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion * Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $1.05 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.04 billion * Sees FY 2013 revenue $4.29 billion to $4.35 billion * Says raises financial guidance for fiscal year 2013 * Says Q3 comparable brand revenue growth of 8.2% * Q4 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $1.44 billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S * Says comparable brand revenue growth in Q4 13 is expected to be in the range
of 3% to 6% * FY earnings per share view $2.80, revenue view $4.34 billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S * At quarter end merchandise inventories increased 30.5% to $899 million versus
$688 million at the end of Q3 12 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: