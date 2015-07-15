MOVES-Brian Shea to join Willis Capital Markets as Europe head

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
July 15 Insurance and reinsurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc appointed Brian Shea head of Europe for its insurance investment banking division, Willis Capital Markets & Advisory.
Shea, based in London, will join Willis Capital on Aug. 24.
He joins from reinsurer SCOR, where he was chief corporate strategy officer. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.