MOVES-Brian Shea to join Willis Capital Markets as Europe head

July 15 Insurance and reinsurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc appointed Brian Shea head of Europe for its insurance investment banking division, Willis Capital Markets & Advisory.

Shea, based in London, will join Willis Capital on Aug. 24.

He joins from reinsurer SCOR, where he was chief corporate strategy officer. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

