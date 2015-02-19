版本:
MOVES-Willis Group appoints North America chairperson

Feb 19 Insurance and reinsurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc appointed Christine LaSala as chairperson of its North America business.

LaSala, who previously served as the president of the WTC Captive Insurance Company, has 35 years of experience in the insurance industry. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
