MOVES- Willis North America names David Wightman senior vice president

BRIEF-BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION
* BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 8 Willis North America, a unit of a unit of insurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc, appointed David Wightman as senior vice president and west region surety practice leader of North America.
Wightman will be responsible for Willis's surety operations across Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Oregon and Washington.
Wightman, who will be based in Houston, joined from Aon Plc where he most recently served as director of southwest region for Construction Services and Surety Group. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government filed a lawsuit that accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party