MOVES-Willis unit names Eric Silverstein senior VP-national casualty

Sept 9 Willis North America, part of insurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc, appointed Eric Silverstein as senior vice president of National Casualty North America, effective immediately.

Silverstein, who is based in Dallas, has more than 29 years of experience in the insurance industry, the company said.

He has previously worked at Lockton Inc, Beecher Carlson Insurance Services LLC and Aon PLC. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar)