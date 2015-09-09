MOVES-Willis unit names Eric Silverstein senior VP-national casualty

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 9 Willis North America, part of insurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc, appointed Eric Silverstein as senior vice president of National Casualty North America, effective immediately.
Silverstein, who is based in Dallas, has more than 29 years of experience in the insurance industry, the company said.
He has previously worked at Lockton Inc, Beecher Carlson Insurance Services LLC and Aon PLC. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.