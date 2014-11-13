MOVES-Willis appoints CEO designate of UK insurance business from AIG

Nov 13 Insurance and reinsurance broker Willis
Group Holdings Plc appointed Nicolas Aubert chief
executive designate of its UK Insurance business, which includes
its combined UK retail and global specialty businesses.
Aubert, currently the chief operating officer of American
International Group Inc's Europe, Middle East and Africa
region, will serve as CEO designate in 2015. He will be based in
London.
Following a transition period and confirmation of regulatory
approvals, Aubert will become the CEO of Willis UK Insurance and
report to Willis Group CEO Dominic Casserley.
AIG was not immediately available to confirm the news.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)