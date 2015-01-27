MOVES-Willis Group unit names Joe Peiser as head of casualty broking

BRIEF-ABE Resources completes acquisition of Pioneer Resources
* Abe resources completes acquisition of pioneer resources, 2:1 share consolidation, $2.25-million private placement and debt settlement
Jan 27 Willis North America, a unit of insurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc, appointed Joe Peiser as head of casualty broking.
In the newly created role, Peiser will be responsible for the strategic direction of the unit's casualty insurance offerings.
Since September, Peiser has served as a strategic insurance market adviser with Willis Capital Markets and Advisory. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)
* Eiger biopharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results
