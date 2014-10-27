MOVES-Willis North America hires Nancy Korcinsky from PNC Financial

RPT-South Africa's Sibanye declares war on illegal gold miners
* Thousands of "zama zamas" mine gold illegally in South Africa
Oct 27 Willis North America, a unit of Willis Group Holdings, hired Nancy Korcinsky from PNC Financial Services Group Inc as managing partner of its Pittsburgh operations.
Korcinsky previously worked as a corporate insurance executive at PNC Insurance Services LLC.
Korcinsky succeeds Linda Kortlandt who was managing partner of the Pittsburgh operations since 2003. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Thousands of "zama zamas" mine gold illegally in South Africa
April 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces takeover offer for units it does not already own in Generation Healthcare REIT