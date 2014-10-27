版本:
MOVES-Willis North America hires Nancy Korcinsky from PNC Financial

Oct 27 Willis North America, a unit of Willis Group Holdings, hired Nancy Korcinsky from PNC Financial Services Group Inc as managing partner of its Pittsburgh operations.

Korcinsky previously worked as a corporate insurance executive at PNC Insurance Services LLC.

Korcinsky succeeds Linda Kortlandt who was managing partner of the Pittsburgh operations since 2003. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
