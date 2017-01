Sept 27 UK-based risk adviser and insurance broker Willis Towers Watson Plc named Gary Marchitello as head of property broking, North America.

In his new role, Marchitello will be responsible for managing a team of 90 property insurance specialists and driving growth across the business.

Marchitello will be based in New York and report to Matt Keeping, head of broking in North America. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)