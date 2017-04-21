版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五

MOVES-Willis Towers names Joe Peiser head of broking, North America

April 21 Advisory and broking firm Willis Towers Watson Plc named Joe Peiser head of broking, North America.

Peiser, who joined Willis Towers in 2014, will continue in his current role as head of casualty broking. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
