MOVES-Willis Towers Watson names new head of CRB for Missouri, Kansas

May 1 U.S. advisory services firm Willis Towers Watson named John Puetz head of Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) for the Missouri and Kansas markets.

Puetz, who joined Willis Towers Watson seven years ago, previously ran his own property and casualty insurance broker in Kansas, the company said. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)
