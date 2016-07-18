MOVES-Willis Towers names Kemp Ross head of delegated investment business

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Advisory and broking company Willis Towers Watson Plc appointed Kemp Ross as global head of delegated investment solutions in its investments business, effective immediately.
Ross joins from Aon Hewitt where he most recently was senior partner, head of solutions and operations for investment. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results