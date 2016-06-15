版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三

MOVES-Willis Towers names Steve Hardwick director

June 15 UK-based insurance broker Willis Towers Watson Plc appointed Steve Hardwick director, as it continues to expand its UK Life business.

Hardwick will be based in London and responsible for developing business management and providing strategic support for insurers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the company said.

Prior to this, Hardwick worked with management consulting company Milliman in Stockholm as Nordics' head of consulting, Willis Towers said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

