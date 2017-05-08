MOVES-Willis Towers Watson hires Midwest financial institutions industry head

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
May 8 Advisory services firm Willis Towers Watson Plc said it appointed Thomas Zacharopoulos as head of its financial institutions industry group in the U.S. Midwest.
Zacharopoulos, who has 30 years of experience in the insurance and risk management industry, worked most recently as head of market relations at Integro Insurance Brokers.
Based in Chicago, he will report to Michael O'Connell, financial institutions industry head, North America.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.