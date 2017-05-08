MOVES-Willis Towers Watson hires Midwest financial institutions industry head

May 8 Advisory services firm Willis Towers Watson Plc said it appointed Thomas Zacharopoulos as head of its financial institutions industry group in the U.S. Midwest.

Zacharopoulos, who has 30 years of experience in the insurance and risk management industry, worked most recently as head of market relations at Integro Insurance Brokers.

Based in Chicago, he will report to Michael O'Connell, financial institutions industry head, North America.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)