MOVES-Willis Towers expands political risk and trade credit team

May 3 U.S. advisory services firm Willis Towers Watson Plc hired Claire Simpson and Victoria Padfield to its political risk and trade credit team in London as part of a broader expansion of its financial solutions division.

Both Simpson and Padfield held underwriting positions with Hiscox prior to joining Willis Towers. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)
